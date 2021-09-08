Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peteris Gertners
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
hepatica nobilis
forest flower
HD Blue Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
liverleaf
Spring Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures
plant
blossom
agapanthus
vegetation
iris
petal
aster
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #56: David Heinemeier Hansson
9 photos
· Curated by David Heinemeier Hansson
outdoor
dusk
sunrise
Watch the Sky
212 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Foliage
203 photos
· Curated by Kiley W.
foliage
plant
HD Green Wallpapers