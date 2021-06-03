Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniil Toropov
@trpv
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cake Images
frosting
chocolate cake
chocolate chip
mousse
accent
two thirds
moody
HD Dark Wallpapers
cherry
chocolate
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
creme
cream
icing
Cupcake Images & Pictures
plant
sweets
confectionery
Free images
Related collections
architecture
396 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
love
26 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers