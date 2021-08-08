Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
field
paddy field
bali
HD Tropical Wallpapers
indonesia
asia
rice
paddy
terraces
paddy terraces
island
lush
rice paddies
rice field
agriculture
grow
Landscape Images & Pictures
grassland
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
shadyside
70 photos
· Curated by Brittany Goble
shadyside
horror
human
Tech
169 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food
178 photos
· Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant