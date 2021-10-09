Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Алексей Маркин
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
moss
plant
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Related collections
Pacific Northwest
77 photos · Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
Snow
166 photos · Curated by Tara Santillan
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Sienna and Cyan
78 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers