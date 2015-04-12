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Andy Brunner
andy_brunner
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leopard on tree stem
Leopard relaxing
A map marker
Ngamiland East, Botswana
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Published on
April 12, 2015 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
leopard
brown
jaguar
mammal
wild
bark
big cat
trunk
fauna
feline
botswana
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