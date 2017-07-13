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Marco Ceschi
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Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy
Leaning tower of Pisa
A map marker
Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ1000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
italy
tuscany
tower
pisa
pisa tower
leaning tower of pisa
lean
bell tower
arquitectura
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