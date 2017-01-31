Snapped on one of my favorite road in the world in an early morning of January. Driving through the Route de la Gineste allows to have unique point of views on these iconic landscapes and moutains, as well as on the city of Marseille. Jp Valery is one of the best photographers in Montréal, QC. He’s a self-taught photographer passionate by his craft. He’s available for hire - no projects are too big or too small - and can be contacted at contact@jpvalery.photo.