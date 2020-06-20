Go to Tīna Sāra's profile
@tinnnc
Download free
white lotus flower on water
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Jaunkalsnava, Kalsnava parish, Latvia
Published on Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

jaunkalsnava
kalsnava parish
latvia
Water Lily Pictures
plant
blossom
lily
Flower Images
pond lily
Backgrounds

Related collections

flws
450 photos · Curated by May
flw
Flower Images
plant
Nature
178 photos · Curated by Tina King
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
Nature
5 photos · Curated by Blanka Berta
Nature Images
lily
Water Lily Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking