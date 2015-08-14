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Andrei Bocan
gestaltfabrik
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Le Muret book and white ceramic mug
Coffee, Chemex, and book
A map marker
Bordeaux, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 14, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
travel
book
grey
camping
france
glass
shadow
sunlight
cup
break
black coffee
chemex
bordeaux
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