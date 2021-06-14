Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bill Eccles
@bill_eccles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-LX15
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Electricity pylon near Heel Toe Hill in the Lake District.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
electricity pylon
heel toe hill
lake district
pylon
cable
electric transmission tower
power lines
utility pole
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Nature Images
field
Free stock photos
Related collections
Backgrounds
237 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock
A Glorious Church
29 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture