Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mathis Jrdl
@mtsjrdl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gōtokuji Temple, 2 Chome-24-7 Gōtokuji, Setagaya, Tokyo, Japon
Published
on
April 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tokyo
gōtokuji temple
2 chome-24-7 gōtokuji
setagaya
japon
text
shelf
label
handwriting
HD Wood Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos · Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Repetition
23 photos · Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Maker
112 photos · Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft