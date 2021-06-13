Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Soham Kalghatkar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
mussoorie
uttarakhand
india
Mountain Images & Pictures
layers of mountains
layers
HD Wallpapers
uttarakhand india
mountain landscape
mountain range
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
countryside
sand
Free stock photos
Related collections
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Off the Grid
224 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images