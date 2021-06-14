Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
abandoned
afterlife
archaeologist
dry
egypt
God Images & Pictures
great pyramid
heritage
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
key of life
pyramids
ruins
wonder
Holiday Backgrounds
khufu
luxor
sand
Sun Images & Pictures
valley of the kings
Public domain images
Related collections
Beauty / Style
93 photos · Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures
Rain
66 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Buildings
75 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers