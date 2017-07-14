Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦
epicantus
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
lavender with leaves
Lilac
A map marker
Chisinau, Moldova
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
summer
green
plant
garden
wildlife
purple
bouquet
leaves
leaf
gardening
outdoors
backyard
flower arrangement
lilac
dew
seasonal
blossom
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20