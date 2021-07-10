Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ujjal Singh
@ujjal37
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shimla, Shimla, India
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Indian Institute of Advanced Study.
Related tags
shimla
india
urban
town
high rise
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
housing
condo
tower
House Images
mansion
apartment building
office building
steeple
spire
metropolis
palace
bell tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Warm Toned Mediterranean
119 photos
· Curated by Emily June
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Aerial
358 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers