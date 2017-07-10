Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kim Carpenter
kimcarnyc
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
laughing woman photo
All Smiles
A map marker
Newark, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 10, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
beauty
happy
smile
makeup
brown
joy
happy woman
glow
laugh
happy wallpaper
smiling face
eyes closed
makeup background
glowing
radiant
luminous
shaved head
Free stock photos
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20