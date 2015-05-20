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Blake Verdoorn
blakeverdoorn
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Latte dripping from a coffee machine
Latte in a coffee machine
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
restaurant
hot
professional
drink
brown
machine
espresso
latte
chrome
beverage
fresh
cappuccino
cafeteria
stainless steel
mocha
prepare
shiny
cappucino
aroma
no people
Historical images
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