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landscape photography snowy mountain
Snow on the Altels
A map marker
Altels, Kandersteg, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
snow
white
grey
blue sky
rock
mountain range
cold
cliff
glacier
peak
mountain top
point
rough
glaciers
impressive
switzerland
kandersteg
High resolution images
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