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Michael Hirsch
hirsch
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landscape photography of trees near mountain
Rocky creek in Yosemite
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
sunrise
outdoor
trees
river
hiking
environment
brown
rocks
mountain range
yosemite
cliff
mountain peak
wilderness
mountain ridge
mountain line
united states
yosemite national park
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