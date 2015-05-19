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Caitlin Wynne
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landscape photography of snow mountains
Stream near the snowy slopes
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
snow
white
grey
blue sky
lake
nepal
adventure
outdoors
bright
glacier
himalayas
trek
barren
snow capped
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