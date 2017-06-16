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Joshua Reddekopp
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landscape photography of snow mountain
The $20 View
A map marker
Moraine Lake, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
summer
mountains
snow
trees
lake
ice
reflection
rocks
mountain range
iceberg
view
glacier
pine
frozen
moraine lake
rocky
canada
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