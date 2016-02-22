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Max Lawton
maxwelllawton
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landscape photography of snow covered mountains
Mountains in fog
A map marker
Queenstown, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Kiss X4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
grey
new zealand
fog
silhouette
challenge
mist
queenstown
cloudy
climb
ridge
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