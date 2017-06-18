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landscape photography of snow covered mountain
Croda de Toni
A map marker
Dolomites, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cloud
grey
shadow
rock
sunlight
skyline
mountain range
cloudy
ridge
cloudscape
italy
dolomites
outdoors
peak
crest
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