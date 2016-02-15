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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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landscape photography of shacks near body of water
Fårö houses
A map marker
Fårö, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
grey
calm
buildings
fishing
peaceful
sweden
houses
housing
seaside
rural
homes
hut
waterfront
gotland
huts
small houses
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