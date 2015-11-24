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Lee Miller
_lostadventurer
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landscape photography of sand
Artsy Sand Dunes
A map marker
United Arab Emirates
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D70
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
earth
desert
hot
sand
brown
hills
hill
ground
lines
dirt
wilderness
dune
dunes
tan
arid
united arab emirates
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