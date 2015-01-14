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Abigail Keenan
akeenster
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landscape photography of road in the middle of mountains and trees
Icy Winter Road
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
road
trees
white
grey
fog
highway
rocks
woods
soft
cloudy
depth
misty
snowy road
pass
snowscape
interstate
blacktop
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