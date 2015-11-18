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Fritz Bielmeier
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landscape photography of road
Misty Mountain Roads
A map marker
San-Bernardino-Pass, Mesocco, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
road
street
grey
time
fog
highway
hills
hill
valley
rural
cloudy
winding road
rocky
long
schweiz
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