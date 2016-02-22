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Daniel Schoibl
sdan
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landscape photography of river in the middle of mountains
Misty Blue Lagoon
A map marker
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
snow
river
grey
lake
iceland
rock
fog
mountain range
salt
mist
blue water
mineral
minerals
blue lagoon
riverbank
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