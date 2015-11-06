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Daniel Ribar
bigdanribar
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landscape photography of mountains with trees
Telluride valley
A map marker
Telluride, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
trees
cloud
grey
blue sky
hills
mountain range
hill
valley
cloudy
peak
range
ouray
united states
telluride
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