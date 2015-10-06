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Nitish Meena
nitishm
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landscape photography of mountains with cloudy skies during golden hour
Orange clouds over mountains
A map marker
Hidden Lake Lookout trailhead, United States
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Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
laptop wallpaper
4K Images
macbook wallpaper
wallpaper
mac wallpaper
1920x1080 wallpaper
8k wallpaper
windows 10 wallpaper
sunset
mountains
sunrise
clouds
desktop wallpapers
2560x1440 wallpaper
1080p wallpaper
chrome wallpaper
1440p wallpaper
mountain wallpaper
1366x768 wallpaper
3440x1440 wallpaper
PNG images
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