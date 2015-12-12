Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Annie Spratt
anniespratt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Wallpapers
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
landscape photography of mountain
Coastline rock formations
A map marker
Reynisdrangar, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
beach
sea
winter
desktop wallpapers
grey
sand
waves
storm
rock
wave
wallpapers
amazing wallpaper
black sand beach
rocky
desktop backgrounds
vik
iceland
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20