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Michael Fruehmann
magrolino
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landscape photography of mountain
Shelter in the mountains
A map marker
Offensee 616/474, 4802 Ebensee, Austria, Ebensee
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
mountains
autumn
fall
trees
grey
rock
hill
valley
cabin
alps
peak
shelter
late
wooden house
salzkammergut
austria
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