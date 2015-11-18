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Sarah Swinton
venturing_sarah
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landscape photography of mountain and trees
Low craggy mountain
A map marker
Colorado, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
spring
green
rock
road trip
colorado
cliff
pine tree
explore
cloudy
pine trees
pine
roadtrip
spring break
wanderlust
rock mountain
venture
united states
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