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Danny Froese
dannyfroese
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landscape photography of mountain
Road along the fjord
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 26, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
road
clouds
river
grey
lake
highway
hills
view
cliff
mountain lake
hike
sun rays
hillside
foothills
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