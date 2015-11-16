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landscape photography of mountain
Looking down Yosemite Valley
A map marker
Yosemite Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
outdoor
sun
grass
white
alone
rock
silhouette
sunlight
yosemite
dawn
cliff
coast
canyon
solitude
united states
yosemite valley
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