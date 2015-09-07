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Jimmy Chang
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landscape photography of lake surrounded with trees
Transmission tower by a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
black
green
mountains
trees
grass
grey
lake
reflection
hill
still
cell tower
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