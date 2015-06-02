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Ales Krivec
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landscape photography of lake surrounded by mountains
Blue sky over a clear lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
mountains
grey
lake
mirror
reflection
clear
wild
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