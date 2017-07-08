I took my family to Northern France this spring to visit my cousins who now live there. I realised that their house was quite close to a town whose name I recognised. I’d visited St Hilaire on a school exchange programme when I was 13 years old and stayed for a week with a boy called Sylvain. I’d hated every minute and as a young teenager, never took a moment to appreciate the beauty of my surroundings. I felt better about it after revisiting.