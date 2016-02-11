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Ravi Pinisetti
ravipinisetti
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landscape photography of lake near mountain
Small icy lake
A map marker
Iceberg Lake, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
trees
grey
beautiful
woods
pond
glacier
secret
woodland
hidden
dirt road
gravel road
crater
united states
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