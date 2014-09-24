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Dustin Scarpitti
dusty_blanco
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landscape photography of lake
Haze over the lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
blue
sunrise
clouds
trees
grey
lake
morning
good morning
reflection
outdoors
dawn
cold
mist
wilderness
quiet
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