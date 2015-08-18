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landscape photography of island filled with trees
Buildings on a mountain lake
A map marker
Nærøyfjord, Norway
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
green
clouds
trees
cloud
lake
norway
reflection
fog
hill
cabin
mist
cloudy
fjord
overcast
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