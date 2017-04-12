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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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landscape photography of green mountain
Painted Hills
A map marker
Carrizo Plain National Monument, Santa Margarita, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
grass
field
yellow
california
hills
shadows
wild flowers
building
land
scenery
countryside
grassland
hill
housing
outdoors
united states
plateau
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