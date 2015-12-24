Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Elliott Engelmann
elliottengelmann
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
landscape photography of green leaf tree in
Unique Trees
A map marker
Joshua Tree National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
clouds
desert
cloud
california
brown
horizon
grassland
hill
western
national park
joshua tree
dry
united states
joshua tree national park
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20