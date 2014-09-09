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Parker Gibbs
parkergibbsmccullough
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landscape photography of green grass field
Road by the dry grasslands
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
road
clouds
desert
cloud
field
plants
sand
hills
perspective
dirt
cloudy
dirt road
dunes
bushes
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