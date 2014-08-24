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Sven Schlager
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landscape photography of green forest
Tree shadows on moss
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 24, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
spring
green
trees
grass
wood
forest wallpaper
shadow
forest background
sunlight
woods
moss
shadows
pine
fir
lush
conifer
dense
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