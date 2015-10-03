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Anna Jiménez Calaf
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landscape photography of green and brown mountain
Rocky slope in Catalonia
A map marker
Pic de la Dona, Mantet, Francia
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Published on
October 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
mountains
grass
spain
france
rock
horizon
rocks
mountain range
hill
view
country
stones
rural
rocky
vista
francia
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