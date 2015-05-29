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landscape photography of gray General Store facade
The Old West
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
sun
desert
usa
america
store
cowboy
sign
old
western
HDR Photos & Images
general store
food
restaurant
sand
soil
meal
outdoors
train station
bench
Creative Commons images
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