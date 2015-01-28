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Matthew Smith
whale
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landscape photography of grass plains under cloudy sky during daytime
Meadow under heavy clouds
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
land
mountains
clouds
plant
cloud
grass
farm
agriculture
field
countryside
hills
grassland
wheat
plain
rural
farmland
pasture
tall grass
mountians
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