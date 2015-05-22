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Jörg Bauer
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landscape photography of forest during cloudy day
in ruins
A map marker
Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
green
clouds
trees
cloud
wood
grey
fog
forrest
mist
mood
ruins
cloudy
ruin
chalet
austria
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