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Stephan Vance
stephanvancephoto
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landscape photography of forest
Mist and clouds on a slope
A map marker
Smoky Mountain, Gatlinburg, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
clouds
trees
cloud
grey
fog
mountain range
mist
misty
united states
gatlinburg
smoky mountain
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